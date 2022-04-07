Look: Late actress Betty White’s personal belongings to go under the hammer
Awards, paintings, scripts, jewellery and red carpet outfits were put on display
Published:
April 07, 2022 11:06
Reuters
1 of 14
Personal items that once belonged to the iconic comedic actress Betty White, including a gold watch from her mother, are set to go up for auction in September.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 14
Awards, paintings, scripts, jewellery and red carpet outfits from the homes of “The Golden Girls” actress were put on display at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. White died at age 99 on December 31.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 14
“This is an auction representing an incredible life and career. It’s a lifestyle auction,” said Martin Nolan, the executive director of Julien’s Auctions.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 14
“All these items came from her home in Brentwood or her residence in Carmel in northern California, where she lived with her husband Allen Ludden,” he added.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 14
The most personal item, according to Nolan, is a “14-carat gold watch that was gifted to Betty Dec. 25, 1940 with the initials T.C.W. which, of course, is Tess White, Bettys mom.”
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 14
White started her career in radio in the late 1930s and by 1939 had made her TV debut. By 1952, White had her own television series “Life with Elizabeth” and went on to have iconic roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls”.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 14
She was one of the first recipients of a star on the Walk of Fame in 1960. A smaller replica, given to the recipient when they are awarded the star, is up for auction.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 14
There are also numerous paintings of animals and paintings by animals.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 14
“Pets were her thing. She said that she liked to keep her job in show business so that she could support her business with animals,” Nolan said.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 14
Up for auction are three paintings by Koko, a gorilla who communicated using sign language.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 14
Nolan values the entire collection at $1 million to $2 million. The auction will take place September 23-25 in Beverly Hills.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 14
Nolan holds a dog shaped minaudiere during the auction preview.
Image Credit: Reuters
13 of 14
A Tiffany clock on display from White's collection.
Image Credit: Reuters
14 of 14
A Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award from White's belongings.
Image Credit: Reuters