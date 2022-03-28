1 of 10
Lily James teaches us a thing or two on how you can slay with a black caped ensemble. She was a head-turner at the Oscars after party with her strapless, short black dress and sheer stockings. The open-toed heels completed her look.
Image Credit: AP
Jessica Chastain looks divine in a green pleated Gucci creation.
Image Credit: AFP
When it comes to drama, nobody does it better than Kim K. Her neon blue body-con Balenciaga gown and silver glasses ensured that she turned heads at the red carpet.
Image Credit: Instagram
Jada Pinkett Smith wore shimmering Dolce & Gabbana and added a sparkle to the evening.
Image Credit: AFP
Kate Beckinsale struck sheer fashion genius with her risque black ensemble designed by Zuhair Murad. The belt that cinched her tiny waste was the perfect accessory.
Image Credit: AFP
Not your typical name on the Oscars fashion list, but the ‘Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy stunned as a goth princess dressed in a Dior sheer black corset dress by the French house, paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Image Credit: AP
It was no Georges Hobeika gown that Chrissy Teigen wore at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, but the model and cookbook author repeated her favourite designer with a flounced, uneven hem. John Legend, of course, looked dapper as ever by her side.
Image Credit: AP
After winning the Oscars red carpet in her Valentino white silk crop top and long, glittering skirt earlier in the evening, Zendaya slipped into a power suit for the after-party with the sleek double-breasted autumn/winter 2022 Sportmax suit turning heads.
Image Credit: AP
Dakota Johnson proved she was Hollywood royalty in her feathered pastel Gucci gown. The dusty pink gown with a plunging neckline was framed perfectly with her brunette locks in a sleek straight 'do, with her full fringe framing her features.
Image Credit: AP
Joe Jonas turned up the dazzle in a black Louis Vuitton suit on the red carpet with his wife and actress Sophie Turner, who was also wearing the same designer, debuting her baby bump. While Jonas added the glam, Turner’s red dress did nothing for us.
Image Credit: AP