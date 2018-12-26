But the man who would grow up to fake his own castration for Lars von Trier’s Antichrist was always pushing limits. For a class project in his senior year of high school, Dafoe filmed on-camera interviews with a pothead, a nudist and a satanist. “Let’s just say they found some of the shooting a little too transgressive, so they locked me out of the editing room, told me to go home and expelled me from school.” He wound up leaving town altogether, first for a year and a half of drama school at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and then New York, where he joined the infamous Wooster Group, began dating its superstar director, Elizabeth LeCompte, and collided with the rest of the city’s wildest artists, including a young Julian Schnabel.