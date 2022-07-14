The Hollywood gossip circles are abuzz with news that actor Bradley Cooper is reportedly dating Huma Abdein, the political staffer who’s been a longtime aide of Hillary Clinton.
According to reports, Cooper and Abdein, both 47, were introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour who played matchmaker. A source quoted by PageSix added: “Anna is BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma ... Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet.”
For many who follow American politics, the name Abedin would be a familiar one, linked to the 2016 sexting scandal involving her ex-husband, former US congressman Anthony Weiner.
According to her bio, the Michigan-born Abedin, who is of Indian and Pakistani descent, moved to Jeddah with her parents when she was two years old and lived there until she moved back to the US to attend college.
In 2009, Abedin was appointed deputy chief of staff to Clinton in the State Department and kept working with her throughout her marriage and the sexting scandal that broke in 2016. The scandal ended her marriage to Weiner and saw her file for sole custody of their son Jordan.
Meanwhile, Cooper, who split with Irina Shayk in 2019 after four years, co-parents their five-year-old daughter Lea with the supermodel.
The actor recently appeared in a cameo as Rocket Raccoon in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which released last week, and is working on ‘Maestro’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’.