1 of 6
If you ask us, parents should be celebrated every single day, after all they are on call 24/7. However, today, June 1, which marks the Global Day of Parents, is the perfect time to tell them you care. Especially since parents are always finding their parenting styles being scrutinized and judged. Not even actors are immune – here’s a look at couples in Hollywood whose interactions have been hotly debated in the media at one point or another.
Image Credit: Insta/kunismilaonline
2 of 6
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have an unconventional method of parenting. Need proof? The good-looking couple trigged unending debates when they proudly revealed they don’t bathe their kids every day – only when they are ‘really dirty’. Many people came up with pros and cons. They won hearts when they told everyone not to give them Christmas gifts. Instead, they asked people to donate planned gifts to charity. Here’s to the couple for thinking of a good way to pay it forward to society.
Image Credit: Insta/ kunismilaonline
3 of 6
Angelina Jolie: This actor is all about the individual. She homeschooled all her children and they were allowed to pursue a more unconventional education where they pursued their interests. "I do think we live in a different age and the education system hasn't caught up with our children and our way of life," she told ‘The Independent’ in 2011. "But we travel and I'm the first person to say, 'Get the schoolwork done as quickly as possible because let's go out and explore'. I'd rather them go to a museum and learn to play guitar and read and pick a book they love."
Image Credit: Insta/ angelinajolie
4 of 6
Kourtney Kardashian: This Kardashian is very particular about what she eats – and similarly about what her kids’ eat (the menu is gluten free). She is also all about co-sleeping with the kiddos – because it gives her that little extra time with them.
Image Credit: insta/kourtneykardash
5 of 6
Mayim Bialik: The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik loved the attachment parenting approach so much that she wrote a whole book about it. Bialik is an advocate for being super responsive to the baby’s needs which some might call indulgent. She champions long-term breastfeeding, co-sleeping, and avoiding using a stroller in favor of a sling or carrier.
Image Credit: Insta/missmayim
6 of 6
Jennifer Garner: Sometimes you have to let your kids run a bit wild. Jennifer Garner does a 'Yes Day' where her children can do whatever they want one day of the year. and it allows the kids to go wild one day in the year. This was inspired by the book 'Yes Day!' by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.
Image Credit: Insta/jennifer.garner