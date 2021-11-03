Nearly two years after dropping its very first trailer, Sony’s ‘Morbius’ is back with a new — and confusing — look at the lesser-known Spider-Man villain played by Jared Leto.
The actor stars as Dr Michael Morbius, an ailing scientist who inadvertently turns himself into a “pseudo-vampire” while searching for a cure for his rare medical condition.
The new trailer helps give a more comprehensive look at the character, including his origin story and his powers, which include the usual super-strength and speed, “some form of bat radar,” and his newfound craving for blood, a trait he has to reconcile with his natural need to heal and protect people as a doctor.
The trailer also makes multiple references to all three ‘Spider-Man’ franchises from Marvel, as well as the new ‘Venom’ movies, and Michael Keaton seems to be reprising his Vulture role from the MCU’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, which has Tom Holland playing the titular superhero.
With ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, releasing on December 17 this year, set to introduce the multiverse in a big way, some sort of tie-in cannot be entirely ruled out.
Originally set to release on July 10, 2020, the film was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Morbius’ will now arrive in theatres on January 28, 2022.