As Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s comic book film debut inches closer to begin filming, the actor took to social media to announce its release date.
The anti-hero New Line/DC film will hit theatres worldwide on July 29, 2022. Johnson posted a video to his personal Instagram account featuring an in-character voiceover about Black Adam’s mission to ensure that he would never be defeated again, as the character took over Times Square in New York City. “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change,” he captioned the video.
The announcement also highlights that fans should expect ‘Black Adam’ “only in theatres”, which would seem to indicate Warner Bros does intend to eventually pull the pin on its simultaneous HBO Max releases and return to a traditional cinema-only approach. In December 2020, Warner Bros. announced that all 17 of its theatrically-released movies for 2021 would be available for a one-month exclusive window on HBO Max in addition to a big-screen release.
It was back in August 2020 during the virtual DC Fandome event that we first started to learn details about ‘Black Adam’ and its plot. The blockbuster will be part origin story and part modern day adventure, as the film will begin 5,000 years ago featuring both Dwayne Johnson’s Teth Adam gaining his deity-like abilities, and then being imprisoned after using them to devastating effect.
Awoken in the modern world, he attempts to regain the power he once had — but standing in his way this time is the Justice Society of America, including the heroes Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).
Filming on ‘Black Adam’ is reportedly due to commence next month.