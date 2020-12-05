Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Christmas is coming early for fans of the superhero genre with ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ scheduled to release one week ahead of its release in the US.

The Gal Gadot-starrer, which has found itself a victim to the coronavirus scheduling delays, is releasing on Christmas Day in the US. However, for UAE fans, the movie is rolling out in cinemas on December 17. The sequel to ‘Wonder Woman’ is also dropping on HBO Max in the US on December 25.

This is not the first time a big budget movie is getting an early release in the UAE. The recently released ‘Tenet’ also found itself playing in UAE cinemas ahead of its US roll out.

Earlier in September, production house Warner Bros. had announced the film would shift from its scheduled October 2 release to December 25.

Image Credit: Warner Bros Pictures

In a blog post on Medium, WarnerMedia CEO, Jason Kilar also wrote about releasing the film on HBO Max in the US on the same day, writing: “In the United States, we will also be making this remarkable movie available on HBO Max at no extra cost the same day that Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters, for the first month of the film’s release.

“For a movie of this scale, this is unprecedented. Given that, we wanted to share some context. There are many things that factor into a decision like this,” citing the pandemic and its support to filmmaker Patty Jenkins.

Image Credit: Warner Bros Pictures

A follow-up to the 2017 hit, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will see Gadot’s Diana Prince reunited with her love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Her enemies this time around, include Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig) as the Cheetah.