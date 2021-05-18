Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are officially married, putting weeks of speculations to rest.
The news was confirmed to People magazine, with a source saying the couple recently tied the knot, without sharing specific details.
The rumour mill went into overdrive at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards when the couple were spotted on the red carpet wearing wedding rings as they posed together. Hartley, 44 and Pernas, 31, were also spotted sporting the bands earlier in the month in Malibu.
The couple started dating in late 2020, making things Instagram official on New Year’s Eve, with Hartley posting a monochrome picture of the couple with the message: “Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!”
Hartley and Pernas met four years ago when they were regulars on the daytime soaps, ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘Days of our Lives’. Hartley was previously married to soap opera star Chrishell Stause who he divorced in 2019 after two years of marriage.
Pernas is of Moroccan-Spanish descent and reportedly moved to California when she was five years old. She speaks Arabic, English, Spanish and German.