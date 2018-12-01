From incisive documentaries to groundbreaking dramas and edgy genre fare, films that launch at Sundance make up many of independent films populating theatres for the rest of the year, and often find their way into the Oscar conversation too (think, Get Out and Call Me By Your Name). Films that debuted earlier this year at Sundance include awards buzzworthy documentaries like RBG, Three Identical Strangers and Won’t You Be My Neighbor and narrative films like Wildlife, Private Life, Eighth Grade and Sorry to Bother You.