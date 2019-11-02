Deconstructionist approach earned some of the best reviews of any recent superhero film

The inventive, animated Spider-Man remix ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ is getting a sequel.

Sony Pictures set a follow-up to the 2018 Oscar-winning hit for an April 2022 release. Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller also celebrated the announcement on Twitter and signalled that they, too, are returning.

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ grossed $375.5 million (Dh1.3 billion) worldwide. Its deconstructionist approach to Spider-Man earned some of the best reviews of any recent superhero film, and won the Academy Award for best animated feature.