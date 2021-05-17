Reports say he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance

Singer Nick Jonas had to be taken to the hospital after being injured on set on Saturday night, reports have claimed.

TMZ says Jonas, 28, had been filming for a show when the accident took place. However, it’s unclear which show he was filming for or the nature of the injury. Reports say the ‘Close’ singer was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

Neither Jonas or his wife, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, have made any mention of the incident on their social media — where they are usually active on.

Either way, the reports say that Jonas will be ready to go as a coach on ‘The Voice’, which will film on Monday night. This will be one of the last few episodes on the reality TV series as his stint comes to an end this season. Singer Ariana Grande will fill his spot in the next season, and Jonas recently gave the pop star some advice.

“I mean, Ariana — as we all know — is one of the best singers in the game and she’s gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you,” Jonas cheekily said on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, referring to his co-judges John Legend, Blake Shelton and Clarkson.

“Surprise! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! ... @nickjonas we will miss you,” Grande wrote on Twitter in March posing with the iconic seat.