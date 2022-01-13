Record executive and socialite have been together since 2013

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman. Image Credit: Reuters

Music mogul Simon Cowell is finally giving up his eternal bachelor status after getting engaged to longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

A representative for the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge confirmed to various news outlets on January 12 that Cowell, 62, had popped the question to the 44-year-old socialite.

No other details were shared, however The Sun reported that Cowell proposed in Barbados during a holiday, in front of their son Eric and Silverman’s son from a previous marriage, Adam.

Television producer Simon Cowell poses with singer Kelly Clarkson after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Image Credit: REUTERS

In the past, Cowell has expressed scepticism about marriage.

“I don’t believe in marriage, certainly not in this business. The truth is that you get married and in a year or two they clean you out! It’s just not going to work,” he said in 2008.

However, he seems to be head over heels for his partner especially after surviving the COVID-19 lockdown together.

He told Britain’s OK! magazine in November 2021: “COVID-19 was the real test. Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that’s when you realise whether or not you actually enjoy each other’s company or not. And we really, really did. So to answer your question... yes, the romance is still alive!”

Cowell and Silverman met which she was married to his friend, real estate mogul Andrew Silverman.