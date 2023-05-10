Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has revealed that she and Chris Evans earlier made a hush-hush trip to Los Angeles to visit Jeremy Renner, who was involved in a near-fatal accident on January 1 when he was crushed by a seven-tonne snowmobile.
The ‘Hawkeye’ actor broke more than 30 bones and suffered orthopaedic injuries and blunt chest trauma while trying to reach his nephew who was stuck in a snowdrift.
“I was honestly so fucking happy to see him. I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again,” Johansson was quoted as saying by Variety.
She has starred alongside Renner in many Marvel movies in her 30-year-long career.
“To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally. He’s a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious, Johansson said. “We laughed a lot.”
Variety also reports that Evans, who first began working with Johansson when she was a teen in the heist film ‘The Perfect Score’, offers some details of what happened when the three gathered for a reunion, which wasn’t publicised.
“No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs,” Evans said.
“Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring.”