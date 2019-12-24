Image Credit:

Actor Robert Pattinson admits to being insecure about his acting.

“I don’t really know how to act. I kind of wanted to somehow make it real and one of the ways I’ve always thought makes that a little bit easier is if you shake up your physical state just before action. You end up walking into a scene having a different ... feeling,” Pattinson said during an interview with British daily The Observer.

The London-born actor admits to always thinking the worst is going to happen.

However, Pattinson feels that in some instances, his pessimistic outlook can be beneficial.

“I’m a catastrophist. I’m always thinking that the worst-case scenario is actually going to happen. So when it does happen, I’m like: ‘Gah! OK! I’m prepared!’” he said.

He also shared that he’s drawn to particular types of on-screen characters.