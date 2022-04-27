Robert Pattinson is set to return as the Caped Crusader for a ‘Batman’, that will see Matt Reeves at the helm again.
The revelation about the sequel came during Warner Bros’ presentation at annual trade show CinemaCon.
The superhero movie has garnered critical praise since it was released in March, and has raked in $759.3 million at the global box office. It’s currently the highest grossing movie of 2022 so far.
Deadline reported that Reeves took the stage at CinemaCon and told theatre owners: “Thank you all for your tremendous support for ‘The Batman’. We couldn’t have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world. I’m excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter.”
Apart from the announcement, no plot details for the upcoming sequel were shared.
‘The Batman’ starred Pattinson as a more troubled than usual Bruce Wayne/Batman, along with Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. Unlike previous iterations of the superhero film, this movie had a much darker and grittier edge to it.
“I think this is the most challenging Batman,” Reeves had said in an earlier interview. “I wanted him to have a kind of fierceness and volatility and a kind of dangerousness, but I also needed him actually to be desperate and emotional. And all of these things that he had to somehow project through the cowl, that’s not easy.”
‘The Batman’ is currently still playing in UAE cinemas.