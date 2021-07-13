Richard E Grant as Loki Image Credit: Marvel Studios

One of the best parts of the ‘Loki’ series has been getting to meet the many variants of the Marvel anti-hero, not least being veteran star Richard E Grant’s Classic Loki.

[Spoilers folow.] And while Grant’s Loki heroically sacrifices himself in the penultimate episode, the actor says he’s not ready to say goodbye to the character.

In an interview with Collider, Grant says he might repreise the character if he got to do a spin-off series featuring himself and Alligator Loki, another fan-favourite Loki variant from the series.

Alligator Loki Image Credit: Marvel Studios

“Classic old Loki with muscles and Alligator-dot-com, the subseries of the sub-sub-sub series,” said Grant. That’s what I want... And classic Loki is the only one that can talk to [Alligator Loki] and understand him. It’s a given. It’s a scriptwriter’s dream. Get it done.”

The actor also went on to joke about his green and yellow costume, familiar for those who’ve read the comics.

A still from 'Loki' Image Credit: Marvel Studios

“They sent me the costume design with my face on it. It was the classic Loki of the Jack Kirby illustrations of the ‘60s and it was a fantastic muscle suit. As you can see, I’m born without any. When I got to Atlanta and I said, “So where’s the muscle suit that I get into before I get into the green tights?” They said, “What muscle suit?” And I said, “Well, like the drawings.” They said, “No. We don’t have one for you.” And I said, “Well, I don’t have any muscles to fill this out.” And they said, “Ah, don’t worry about that.” And I said, “I do worry about that.” And I’m still worrying about that and I’m still grouching about it because I wanted those muscles.”