Priyanka Chopra Jonas has signed on for her first Hollywood project since becoming a mother, which teams her up with Marvel star Anthony Mackie for the action-thriller ‘Ending Things’.
According to Deadline, the ‘True Lies’-esque action film will feature Chopra Jonas playing a hit-woman for hire who is ready to quit the business and her business partner, played by Mackie. However, as the duo embark on one last hurrah, they realise their bond may be the real deal.
Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment are producing the film with Inspire Entertainment and Mackie’s Make It With Gravy Productions.
The film is the next big Hollywood project for Chopra Jonas, which comes hot on the heels of the release of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ that featured her in a small role. Chopra Jonas’ personal life has also undergone a huge change with the actress and her singer-actor husband, Nick Jonas, announcing last month that they had welcomed their first child through surrogacy.
The actress also has the rom-com ‘Text For You’, which she shot for last year, along with the Amazon thriller ‘Citadel’.
Mackie, meanwhile, has hit pause on his Captain America duties to make his directorial debut with ‘Spark’, a drama in which ‘King Richard’s’ Saniyya Sidney stars as Claudette Colvin, an unsung pioneer of the Civil Rights era.
The actor will return to the MCU to wield Captain America’s shield in the fourth movie in the Marvel franchise.