Singer Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called off their engagement earlier this month, but the Saturday Night Live comedian reportedly still has hope for their relationship.

Friends of the comedian told The Post that the 24-year-old hopes he will get back together with Grande after the singer instigated a break-up earlier this month.

“I talked to Pete a few days ago and he was joking again,” said a friend of Davidson.

“He’s still in love with Ariana and sees a future with her.”

But, at least for now “he knows [the break-up] is for the best.”

The couple confirmed their engagement in June after a whirlwind romance.