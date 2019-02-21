The film academy has been fighting over how to keep the Oscars to a reasonable running time since at least 1987. The reason is simple: protecting television ratings. After three hours, academy research has shown, people on the East Coast go to bed, dragging down overall viewership numbers. People on the West Coast also move on. Three hours of watching Hollywood celebrate itself - last year's show was nearly four, not counting red-carpet coverage - seems to be most people's limit.