I have wept more this week than I thought possible, actor writes

Orlando Bloom. Image Credit: Reuters

Actor Orlando Bloom has gotten a tattoo to honour his dog Mighty, who was found dead after being missing for a week.

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ star said he had searched high and low for the pup.

“Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar,” he posted on Instagram.

The social media update included a video of an emotional Bloom getting the tribute tattoo on his chest.

“I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well,” he wrote about the search process.

“I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion,” he said, adding: “He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you.”

The actor, 43, earlier posted on Instagram about his anguish at Mighty being missing.

“I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken or wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare,” Bloom had said.

Bloom adopted Mighty in 2017 and the brown pup made many appearances on his social media.