American talk show host Oprah Winfrey is set to interview actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other major celebrities in a new series. The announcement comes soon after her bombshell tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
The interview will premiere in India on March 20 on Discovery+, and it will be a part of the all-new slate of ‘Super Soul’, hosted by Winfrey and produced by OWN.
This interview will give audiences a closer look into the ‘Baywatch’ star’s journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas and her New York Times best-selling memoir, ‘Unfinished.’
Discovery+ dropped a promo of the special show that opens to an all-smiles Chopra Jonas and it showcases the other show guests to appear on ‘Super Soul with Oprah Winfrey’.
“I just love being able to have thought-provoking, heart-expanding talks with people who inspire us all to think about the deeper meaning of life, and that’s why I am thrilled to announce Super Soul, has a brand new home on Discovery Plus — an exciting new season of interviews,” Winfrey said.
The clip then showcases Winfrey as she talks with the ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ actress and says, “You and Nick hope to have a family one day?”
The interview with Chopra Jonas will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul’s ‘Super Soul’ series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show ‘Super Soul Sunday’.
The series will also include intimate conversations between industry luminaries Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone and Julianna Margulies, among others.