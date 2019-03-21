Image Credit:

Noah Centineo is in talks to play He-Man in the ‘Masters of the Universe’ reboot.

Brothers Adam and Aaron Nee are directing the reboot, based on Mattel Films’ popular toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film. The banner has collaborated with Sony on the new movie, reported Variety.

The property is about the warrior He-Man, the last hope of a magical land called Eternia. Dolph Lundgren starred in the original movie as the title character while Frank Langella played the villainous Skeletor.