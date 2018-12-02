I thought, I don’t know if I want to play another cop, especially for eight months, because I did it in (David Ayer’s ‘End of Watch’ with Jake Gyllenhaal). But this was a fantastic role. I thought, wow, this guy, he’s full of a lot of tough love, and he’s just completely different. Also, the world was different. It was a time when the DEA was fairly young in this country as well as in Mexico, so it wasn’t as organised as it is now. Kiki is the kind of guy that just wants to stop the bad guys because he doesn’t like injustice in the world, and those guys should pay and go to jail. And he knows in his heart of hearts that if you’re a billionaire and you spend half a million dollars on a school (like Pablo Escobar), you’re buying those people.