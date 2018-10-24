Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might delay a visit to the US because of the duchess’ pregnancy and subsequent arrival of the royal baby, according to a report out on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — currently on a 16-day tour of Commonwealth countries Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga — are believed to be pushing back their US tour next year from spring to autumn, TMZ reported.

However, a Kensington Palace spokesperson declined to comment on the report when reached by Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

No official announcement about a US visit has been made, but reports from the summer indicated they would be hitting the duchess’ homeland in spring.

However, now they’re expecting their first child around that time — and about one year after they wed in May — and that could foil their travel plans.

The child will be the seventh in line for the British throne, following Harry’s father Prince Charles, brother Prince William, William’s three children and Harry himself.

The couple’s baby announcement came earlier this month as the British prince and the former Suits actress arrived in Sydney, Australia, ahead of the paralympic Invictus Games. The duchess has cut back on some of her expected appearances due to the pregnancy.

But the Los Angeles native was back in top form on Monday when the two visited Australia’s Fraser Island. Then on Tuesday, she wowed in a cream Zimmermann dress and matching fascinator by Stephen Jones upon arriving in Suva, Fiji. Later, she cradled her modest baby bump in a show-stopping Fijian-blue caped gown by London-based label Safiyaa for a state reception and dinner hosted by the president of Fiji.