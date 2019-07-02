Himesh Patel, star of the new film "Yesterday," in New York, May 5, 2019. The movie has been earning mixed reviews, but Patel had the critics in his corner, with The Daily Beast calling his performance “a star-making film debut,” and A.O. Scott in The Times praising his “winning mixture of moodiness and wit.” (Daniel Dorsa/The New York Times) Image Credit: NYT

First things first: Himesh Patel wasn’t always a Beatles fan.

Growing up, he preferred indie rock (the Killers, Franz Ferdinand, Arctic Monkeys) and Bollywood (especially AR Rahman’s soundtrack to ‘Rang De Basanti’) to the Fab Four, even if ‘Imagine’ was his mom’s favourite song.

That has now changed, says the actor, pulling up the leg of his pants to show off a pair of Yellow Submarine novelty socks. Patel, 28, was in Manhattan for the world premiere of ‘Yesterday’, a high-concept romantic comedy in which he plays Jack Malik, a struggling singer-songwriter who lives in a rundown seaside town in Suffolk, England.

After a mysterious accident, Jack awakens to find himself in a world where the Beatles never existed. He rises to fame by passing off their hits as his own but, in the process, alienates his adoring best friend and biggest fan, Ellie (Lily James).

Patel’s real-world professional ascent has been more gradual — and involved fewer freak occurrences. But playing the romantic lead in a film directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle (‘Slumdog Millionaire’) and written by ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ and ‘Love, Actually’ scribe Richard Curtis represents a major step forward for an actor previously best known for his role in the long-running UK soap opera ‘EastEnders’.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Himesh Patel, left, and Ed Sheeran in a scene from "Yesterday." (Jonathan Prime/Universal Pictures via AP) Image Credit: AP

And like his character, Patel comes from humble origins: He grew up in Cambridgeshire, two hours north of London, where his parents ran a newsagent’s shop — “a candy and chips kind of place, the hub of the village.”

Though both are of Indian descent, Patel’s parents were born in Africa — his father in Kenya and his mother in what is now Zambia.

“They’re more British than they are Indian, I’d say. That culture is still very important to me in a lot of ways. My mom made sure we spoke Gujarati at home, but, at the same time, we embraced our Britishness through and through,” said Patel, who is so soft-spoken some of his sentences seem to float into the ether.

Patel’s parents enrolled him in drama lessons as a child, in a bid to channel his energy. That led to involvement in local youth theatres and, eventually, to an audition for “EastEnders,” a cultural institution nearly as entrenched in Britain as the Beatles. “Even if you don’t watch it, you grow up with it,” said Patel, who, at the age of 16, was cast as “nerdy misfit” Tamwar Masood. On a show known for its portrayals of white working-class families, the Masoods marked a major milestone: “the first successful, popularised South Asian family on a British soap,” Patel said.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Lily James,, left, and Himesh Patel in a scene from "Yesterday." (Jonathan Prime/Universal Pictures via AP) Image Credit: AP

In a memorable moment, Patel’s character explains to his white girlfriend what his Muslim faith means to him and reads her a chapter from the Quran. By a coincidence of timing, the scene aired days after the Paris terrorist attacks in November 2015. “We got such an amazing response, people saying, ‘Thank you, it’s important you put that out there.’ I’m very proud to have been a part of that.”

Patel spent nearly a decade on the show, deciding to leave three years ago to explore other creative opportunities. “Things have kind of fallen into place terrifyingly well” since then, he said.

In December 2017, he was performing in ‘People, Places & Things’ at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn, when he got an email from his agent about a potential role in a project directed by Danny Boyle.

(from left) Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) and Debra (Kate McKinnon) in "Yesterday," directed by Danny Boyle. Image Credit: AP

Details about the film were scant; he was asked to tape himself performing a humorous monologue from a play called ‘Not a Game for Boys’ and sing a Coldplay song of his choice. (He did ‘We Never Change’.)

Patel had only basic musical training: He’d taken piano lessons as a child and as a teenager bought an inexpensive electric guitar and taught himself to play. So it was something of a surprise when he was called to audition for Boyle and Curtis in London.

To maintain control of his nerves, he tried to think of it as an opportunity to “hang out with these guys,” rather than try to impress them. He performed ‘Yesterday’ and ‘Back in the U.S.S.R’. During the latter song, Boyle broke out dancing. “I was like ‘Oh my God, I’m singing the Beatles and Danny Boyle is dancing,’” Patel said. “I thought that second one had gone terribly actually. But it hadn’t, clearly.”

While Boyle was prepared to accept “anybody who could make the songs more than a karaoke singalong, so it wasn’t like ‘Mamma Mia,’ “ Patel “had that thing where he was playing me something I was absolutely familiar with — who couldn’t be familiar with ‘Yesterday?’ — but it felt fresh and new. We were very lucky that he walked in that day.”

“I know they didn’t give me the part because they needed to tick a box. I just happen to be South Asian,” Patel said. “It is an example of, if you open your door and you get people from all sorts of backgrounds, one of them who may not be a white male may be the right person for the job. Someone like me in a role like this is something I suppose we’ve not seen. I’m really proud I got the part, but I’m also really proud we didn’t try to jam [my identity] into the movie somehow.”

He spent two months working with music supervisor Adem Ilhan in a replica of Jack’s bedroom — complete with a bed, a piano, a Wurlitzer and posters on the wall. Together, they devised a way to put his own twist on the Beatles.

“I had to be respectful but not reverent to the originals — and have some element of originality because, of course, they don’t exist [in the film’s universe],” said Patel, who will follow ‘Yesterday’ with roles in Tom Harper’s film ‘The Aeronauts’ and Armando Iannucci’s upcoming HBO sci-fi comedy series ‘Avenue 5’.

Adding a degree of difficulty was Boyle’s insistence that Patel perform the songs live on camera rather than lip-sync. Because of small variances in tempo, the director couldn’t alternate between various takes, so every song had to be performed straight through.

Yet Patel said he never felt the pressure of what they were doing. “At no point, did I feel anyone at my back saying, ‘You better get this right.’ It was just, ‘Enjoy it.’ “

Naturally, some songs were easier than others. ‘In My Life’, for one, “got on top of me a little bit,” said Patel, who was, at first, intimidated by ‘The Long and Winding Road’ but now considers it his favourite.

For Patel, who used to sing during his youth theatre days but later lost his confidence, ‘Yesterday’ hasn’t just catapulted him into romantic lead territory, it’s also helped him rediscover his voice.

“It’s been a real joy,” he said.

