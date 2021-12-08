People's Champion Award recipient Dwayne Johnson takes a selfie as he arrives for the 47th ceremony of the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, U.S., December 7, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters

It was a night of festivities, cheers and tears as the 47th People’s Choice Awards celebrated the best in movies, TV, music and pop culture. The December 7 event was hosted by actor and SNL veteran Kenan Thompson that saw some of the biggest names in the business voted in as the winners of the night.

Oscar winner Halle Berry took home the People’s Icon award, Kim Kardashian won the Fashion Icon award, while Grammy winner Christina Aguilera was bestowed the first-ever Music Icon award. However, the night belonged to Dwayne Johnson who was awarded the People’s Champion award for his philanthropic work and chose to give it away to a stunned Make-a-Wish recipient, Shushana.

Oscar winner Halle Berry took home the People’s Icon award Image Credit: AFP

The ‘Red Notice’ star was honoured with the award by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who praised Johnson for his work. “His achievements are legend. His work ethic is unparalleled. He transcends all demographics. He is impossible not to like and he can sure put down a lot of pancakes,” Bezos said. “But even with all that, the thing that really stands out the most? He’s kind. … You see, kindness is a choice. And what I admire most in Dwayne is his choice to show unwavering kindness to everyone around him.”

And that kindness was demonstrated when Johnson gave his award away. “I met her earlier. I told her how inspired I was by her story. She is a survivor. She has fought literally for her life,” Johnson said. “She has inspired her family, her friends, now you guys here, now the world that is watching.”

Lili Reinheart at the Poeple's Choice Awards Image Credit: Reuters

The Marvel Cinematic Universe also had a good night, claiming awards for Scarlett Johansson (Female Movie Star) and ‘Black Widow’ (Movie of 2021), Simu Liu (Action Movie Star) and ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (Action Movie of 2021), and Tom Hiddleston (Male TV Star) and ‘Loki’ (Show of 2021).

Mindy Kaling arrives at the People's Choice Awards 2021 Image Credit: AP