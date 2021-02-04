Dita Von Teese and Marilyn Manson Image Credit: AP and supplied

Following numerous accusations of abuse against rocker Marilyn Manson, his ex-wife Dita Von Teese has given a statement addressing the allegations.

“I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson. To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness,” Von Teese, 48, wrote on Instagram.

Von Teese and Manson, 52, started dating in 2001 and got married in 2005. However, in 2006, Von Teese filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences”.

“Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple,” the burlesque dancer continued.

“Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse,” she said. “Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself.”

On February 1, actress Evan Rachel Woods claimed that Manson “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.” Wood and Manson’s relationship was made public in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 37. The rocker proposed to Wood in January 2010 but they broke up later that year.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail,” the 33-year-old actress added in the Instagram post. “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”