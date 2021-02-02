Marilyn Manson. Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Rocker Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label after his former partner, actress Evan Rachel Wood, levelled accusations of abuse against him.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” the statement read, according to Variety. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Evan Rachel Wood. Image Credit: AP

Wood and Manson’s relationship was made public in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. The rocker proposed to Wood in January 2010 but they broke up later that year.

The ‘Westworld’ actress had in the past talked about facing sexual and physical abuse at the hands of a romantic partner but this is the first time she put a name to the accusations.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote on Instagram. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail,” the 33-year-old star added. “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson attend the after party for a special screening of "Across The Universe" at Bette on September 13, 2007 in New York City. Image Credit: AFP

Manson, 52, put out his own statement on Instagram denying the allegations.