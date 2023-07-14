Madame Tussauds Singapore, the world-renowned wax museum, is set to sizzle with the launch of its first-ever wax figure of Hyun Bin, the popular South Korean actor.

Hyun Bin, who shot to international fame with his role in the hit Korean drama "Crash Landing on You," has a huge following around the world. Fans of the actor will now get up close and personal with his lifelike wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore, which will join the ranks of other famous celebrities at Madame Tussauds Singapore, including Michelle Yeoh, Leonardo DiCaprio and Nicole Kidman.

The wax figure of Hyun Bin took over six months to create, with a team of expert sculptors and artists working tirelessly to ensure that every detail was perfect. The team conducted extensive research to ensure that the figure captured Hyun Bin's likeness and personality, from his trademark smile to his unique style. In addition, his figure has been brought to life by combining technology with wax, where guests can feel its heart beating as they get closer to the Korean heartthrob.

"We are thrilled to unveil our first-ever wax figure of Hyun Bin at Madame Tussauds Singapore," said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore. "Hyun Bin is one of the most popular and beloved actors in South Korea, and we know that fans around the world will be excited to see his lifelike wax figure up close."

Fans can expect amazing likeness and endless photo opportunities with the wax figure as Hyun Bin himself shares, "I'm so excited to finally be able to reveal my wax figure to fans from all around the world. A lot of time and effort has been put in by the team at Madame Tussauds. They have been so meticulous at their job recreating me and I am so grateful for this opportunity."

The launch of the Hyun Bin wax figure is a testament to Madame Tussauds Singapore's commitment to providing visitors with an immersive and unforgettable experience. The museum is proud to be a leading attraction in Singapore and looks forward to welcoming visitors from all over the world to see the new addition to its collection.