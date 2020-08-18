Reality star allegedly posted the caption on Sunday and changed it when she felt the heat

Kylie Jenner is under fire yet again, this time for allegedly captioning a Instagram post of hers “brown skinned girl”.

The post in question, which the beauty mogul uploaded on Sunday, now has the caption “brown eyed girl”. Users called her “delusional”, and one of the top comments is: “You are not blackkkkkkkkk.”

Because of Instagram’s layout, which openly displays when a caption has been edited, it’s now public knowledge that the caption has been changed since it was originally posted.

However, according to TMZ, Jenner’s camp insists that it was never “brown skinned girl” and that screenshots of the original caption have been doctored.

Users are unconvinced and continue to call out Jenner in the comments of the post, which is made up of two images of the 23 year old posing in a black-and-white bodycon jumpsuit.

“Girl at this point I would just delete the post,” one user wrote.

“All this ‘drama’ could have been avoided by simply captioning it: ‘tan skin girl’,” another chimed in.

“Don’t be shy change it back,” said another user, whose comment has more than 4,300 likes.

And while one user promised to boycott her make-up products, another simply wrote: “You’re Caucasian.”

Jenner, who is of Armenian descent, recently caught flak for appearing in the music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s chart-topping track ‘WAP’. Jenner’s walking cameo is slowed down with the music dramatically stopped, making her one of the most prominent guest stars in the clip.

Some viewers felt that Jenner, who often gets called out for cultural appropriation, was taking up space that would have been better suited for a Black woman or a woman of colour. This prompted a petition to have her removed.