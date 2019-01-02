Celebrity power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogacy, according to multiple media reports.
Entertainment magazine US Weekly broke the news, citing multiple sources who have confirmed that the couple are using a surrogate for their fourth child, a boy, who is expected ‘early May’.
The couple had also used a surrogate for their third child, 11-month-old Chicago after ‘The Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star was advised by doctors not to get pregnant again following complications when expecting daughter North, five, and son Saint, three.
She had earlier blogged about suffering with placenta accreta, a condition that can cause complications during pregnancy in which all or part of the placenta attaches to the womb.
“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful,” Kardashian had said on her blog earlier, recalling North’s birth.
“My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that — it was the most painful experience of my life!”
The couple has yet to confirm the news of a fourth child, however, Kardashian has said in several interviews that she wants more children.