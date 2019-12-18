Image Credit:

Now that the cat is out of the bag, the internet can heave a sigh of relief and enjoy the festive season.

Kim Kardashian West has admitted that her picture-perfect family Christmas card needed a bit of doctoring, thanks to her six-year-old daughter North.

“It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star told Ellen DeGeneres. “North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever.”

So she did something any image-conscious mother would do: She shot North separately and with some digital magic, inserted her in the photo.

“I said, ‘Fine you’re not gonna be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not gonna be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you.’ And she was fine with that,” she tells DeGeneres. “The next day she woke up and was like ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card.’

“Thank God the photographer was still in town. I had her come over. I said, ‘I have no make-up on now, I look totally different. Let’s just pretend — shoot us, but cut me out and you’ll photoshop her in.’ And it looks like a beautiful card.”