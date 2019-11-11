Comedian was left with three spinal fractures after a car crash on September 1

Eniko Parrish (L) and actor Kevin Hart in Santa Monica, California. AFP file picture Image Credit:

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart appeared to be recovering well following a car crash as he stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles with his wife Eniko Parrish.

Hart was left with three spinal fractures after his restored 1970 Plymouth Barracuda crashed through a fence here on September 1. His friend was driving the car at the time of the accident.

On Friday, the 40-year-old actor stepped out with his wife for dinner at celebrity hot spot Mr Chow.

Hart has been having physiotherapy and hitting the gym since the incident.

According to TMZ, Hart was spotted picking up food in Calabasas, California, last Saturday, with the comedian even getting behind the wheel of another classic car.

Asked if he has fully recovered, he clarified that it was a process and “it’s gonna take some time”.