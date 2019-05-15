He sunk his hands and feet in fresh cement in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre

Actor Keanu Reeves places his hands in cement during his handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX forecourt on May 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. / AFP / VALERIE MACON Image Credit: AFP

Actor Keanu Reeves signed his name and sunk his hands and feet in fresh cement Tuesday in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

More than 30 years have passed since the star of ‘The Matrix’, ‘Speed’ and ‘Point Break’ tried his luck by taking his car from Toronto to Hollywood to become an actor.

“I love movies, gosh, I love movies. I love watching them, and I love making them,” Reeves said Friday during the premiere for ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum’.

“I started acting when I was 15 years old, in Toronto, Canada. And I travelled in my first car when I was 20 years old across the country, to Los Angeles, California... to Hollywood, with a dream, that dream.”

Born in Lebanon’s capital Beirut in 1964 but raised in New York and Toronto, Reeves left high school to become an actor.

He came to Hollywood in 1986 to work on the film ‘Youngblood’, starring Rob Lowe.

The actor rose to fame with ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ and its sequel, but is best known for his role as Neo in ‘The Matrix’ trilogy.