Kathryn Hahn is the latest star to join the star-studded cast of the sequel to Rian Johnson’s hit murder mystery film ‘Knives Out’, Deadline has reported.
She’ll be taking a trip to Greece this summer to film alongside fellow cast members Janelle Monae, Ed Norton, Dave Bautista and Daniel Craig, who is reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc.
The stunning cast comes as no surprise since the original film boasted the likes of Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, LaKeith Stanfield, Christopher Plummer and Toni Colette.
Hahn’s casting in the murder mystery comes after a busy year during which she played Mark Ruffalo’s ex-wife in HBO’s ‘I Know This Much Is True’ and nosy neighbour and big bad villain Agatha in Marvel and Disney Plus’ ‘WandaVision’.
Hahn will next be seen in the highly anticipated Apple series ‘The Shrink Next Door’, which also stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.
A 2022 release date is expected for ‘Knives Out 2’.