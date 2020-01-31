Jessica Simpson in Encino, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020. The singer and fashion mogul is ready to talk about addiction, sexual abuse, John Mayer and everything else. (Ryan James Caruthers/The New York Times) Image Credit: NYT

Former pop star and fashion entrepreneur Jessica Simpson has recalled the time when singer Justin Timberlake and actor Ryan Gosling apparently had a bet on who would kiss her first.

While appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, Simpson didn’t hold back, revealing personal stories from her past as she readies to release her memoir. She recalled a time when she was a finalist for the Mickey Mouse Club at age 12.

The businesswoman wasn’t picked to be in the show, which starred names like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Timberlake and Gosling.

While speaking of her would-have-been co-stars, Simpson mentioned that years later she and Timberlake shared a kiss when he was over at her house.

“We shared a nostalgic kiss and he took out his phone and started typing,” she said. “And apparently he and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old.”

Despite locking lips with Timberlake, Simpson revealed she was actually interested in Gosling at the time.

“Ryan was the one where I was like, he is cool and he’s from Canada and I don’t know where that is on the map but that was cool,” she said.

She continued sharing details of her not being picked for the dream role as a child.