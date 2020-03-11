The couple became engaged recently during Dewan’s baby shower

TV host Jenna Dewan Image Credit: AFP

Dancer and ‘Step Up’ actress Jenna Dewan has given birth to her second child, a baby boy, with actor and fiancé Steve Kazee.

39-year-old Dewan shared the news on Tuesday in an Instagram post, holding her newborn, named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, to her chest.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” she wrote, calling him a “little angel” and welcoming him to the world.

She marked his birthdate as March 6, 2020.

Dewan’s fiancé, the Tony Award-winning Kazee, posted a black-and-white image of his finger wrapped in his child’s hand, writing: “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same.”

