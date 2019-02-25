Wilson plays Natalie, an entry-level architect with low self-esteem at a New York firm where everyone takes advantage of her. Natalie expects nothing from life, and that’s what she gets. Then, after a mugger attacks her in the subway and she bangs her head on a steel beam, Natalie wakes up in an alternate universe. Suddenly, she’s the lucky — and literal — star of her own romcom. But rather than take delight in this new world, she feels instantly trapped.