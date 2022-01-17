If you saw John Krasinski trending on social media it’s probably because the actor has been linked to a cameo in the new ‘Doctor Strange’, releasing later this year.
A fan leak claims that Krasinski is all set to appear as Dr Reed Richards or Mr Fantastic in the ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, paving his way to headline a ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot as part of MCU’s Phase 4 of films.
Taking a page of out ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, it is being claimed that the ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel will also feature a multitude of celebrity cameos, with Krasinski being one of them. A fanmade poster featuring the ‘Jack Ryan’ star is already doing the rounds online.
Krasinki has been a fan favourite for the role for years, with the actor himself speaking about wanting to be a part of the MCU in March 2020.
“I would love to do it. I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing. I genuinely have had no conversations or don’t know anything that’s happening with that. I’m awaiting Kevin’s [Feige, Marvel head] announcements of what the hell’s happening with that as much as you are,” Krasinski told ComicBook.com.
Fans won’t have to wait too long to see whether Krasinski is a part of the MCU, with ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ scheduled to release on May 4.