Some have come to his defence, saying previous Oscar nominees have done worse and that’s true, but the whole point of #MeToo was to raise the standards. There have been the usual complaints that it’s unfair to hold work from the past to modern values, which is also true to a certain extent: only the most determinedly offended can be outraged by, say, the lack of diversity in Jane Austen’s novels, as some students reportedly are now. But complaining that a comedian shouldn’t be criticised for having been homophobic, er, a few years ago, is the updated version of older men insisting that sexual harassment was totally fine in the 1970s, because, well, they wanted it to be.