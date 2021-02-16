Actor Michael B Jordan went all out for his first Valentine’s Day with girlfriend Lori Harvey.
Harvey, 24, posted a series of Instagram stories on Monday, showing off her 34-year-old beau’s plans for them — which included dinner at an aquarium rented out just for the occasion.
“My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this,” she wrote alongside the image of a petal-strewn tunnel with a table at the end of it.
Harvey even posted that the six-course meal was prepared by the high-end sushi restaurant Nobu.
If you’re not jealous yet, Harvey posted more Instagram Stories that took fans through a hotel room filled to the brim with flowers and candles, and showed that the ‘Black Panther’ actor had bought her stocks in luxury goods company Hermes.
“The best gift ever...” Harvey wrote alongside a picture of a certificate. “Baby bought me stocks in Hermes.”
Hollywood heart-throb Jordan and Harvey, the step daughter of comedian Steve Harvey, first made their relationship official in January. As is custom these days, they did it through matching, loved up social media posts.