Image Credit: Supplied

Less than a week after American actor Jaden Smith was spotted holding hands on the beach with model Sofia Richie, the actor in a recent interview weighed on his relationship with the model and insisted that the pair are just old friends.

According to People Magazine, the musician who recently released his third studio album 'CTV3: Cool Tape Volume 3' said, "You know, I actually don't look at the internet, so I didn't see that." on Friday's episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest when asked about the romance rumours sparked by their day in the sun.

He added, "But, me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years. We've been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too. But, yeah, we're just homies and we love each other and it was fun."

The 22-year-old actor Richie and Smith were photographed together over Labour Day weekend, weeks after her split from 37-year-old reality TV star Scott Disick.

A source told People Magazine, "Sofia is having a fun summer. She stays with friends in Malibu and enjoys the beach. There have been guys around that she acted flirty with, but she doesn't seem to be dating."

The source added, "The vibe was different over the weekend though when she hung out with Jaden. They spent hours together on the beach. They kept flirting and hugging. Sofia looked very happy."

Later, the source said the pair had dinner with friends at Nobu. "It was obvious that they both loved hanging out. Jaden had his arm around Sofia and she had a huge smile."

Richie and Disick called it quits again last month after briefly reuniting this summer following a break earlier in the year.

At the time, the source told People Magazine that the pair had different priorities and couldn't make their relationship work.

"It's always been difficult for them to balance their relationship with Scott's family life," the source said at the time of Disick, who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian.