Jamie Foxx has confirmed the death of his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, at the age of 36. The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram to mourn Dixon, describing her as a “bright light”.
“My heart is shattered into a million pieces,” wrote Foxx. “My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive.”
“I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show…well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on.
“Tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all the great memories that she left me.. my family… and her friends…”
Dixon was an ambassador for Global Down Syndrome Foundation, who referred to her as a “true angel looking down at us” and said they lost a “feisty, beautiful, kind, loving, caring, pure and giving heart”.
Dixon was an avid dancer and appeared with Foxx on stage at the Grammys. She also starred in the music video for his song ‘Blame It’.
She reportedly died on October 19. The news of her death first came to light when Chris Brown, who Foxx jokingly refers to as Dixon’s “boyfriend”, posted then deleted a tribute on Instagram, alongside a video of Foxx and Dixon dancing together.