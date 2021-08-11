Melissa McCarthy. Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Actress Melissa McCarthy has praised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after working with them on a special video.

The ‘Bridesmaids’ star featured in a clip to promote Meghan’s philanthropic 40x40 initiative to support women, released on the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday on August 4.

“She’s doing such an amazing thing to celebrate her 40th. I just love that she’s like, ‘Oh, what can I do to put some good [in the world] and help some people out?’ McCarthy said in an interview with Access Hollywood. “I was like, ‘Well, that’s awfully nice.’ Then in comes Harry and he’s like, ‘I can juggle.’”

In the video posted on the Archewell website, Meghan and McCarthy have a humorous chat and Harry makes a guest appearance in the background.

“[Meghan] said, ‘Let’s do it in a fun way and see if we can drum up more people helping more women kind of get back into the workforce,’” McCarthy added. “I was like, ‘Yes! What a great idea.’ I was so pleased to be a part of it.”

McCarthy said that the juggling part was all Harry’s idea.

“He’s like, ‘Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?’ I was like, ‘Weird in the way that will make me watch it five million times,” the actress said.

The comedian, who was promoting her upcoming miniseries ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, said she was inspired by the path that Meghan and Harry were taking for themselves away from the royal family.

“They were so sweet and funny. I just found them very inspiring,” McCarthy said. “They’re carving out their own lives. They’re carving out their lives for their kids.”