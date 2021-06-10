Actor Ernie Lively, the father of actress Blake Likely, has died. He was 74.
The actor’s representative told Variety that Ernie had died on June 2 in Los Angeles due to cardiac complications. He was surrounded by his wife and children, according to Hollywood Reporter.
Born on January 29, 1947, Ernie began acting in the 1975s TV show ‘The Waltons’ and has starred in a number of TV and movie over the years, including ‘Turner & Hooch’, ‘The X-Files’, ‘The West Wing’ and the famous movie ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’, where he played Blake’s father.
Ernie’s last movie was 2020 horror flick ‘Phobic’.
Apart from Blake, Ernie had four other children with his wife of 42 years, Elaine Lively. Their other children Eric, Robyn, Lori and Jason also went into acting.
‘Gossip Girl’ star Blake Lively, who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, has yet to make a public statement about her father’s death.