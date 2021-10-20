Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ is still five months away from release, but is there a new Bat in town already?
Rumour has it that actor Matthew McConaughey has been tapped to play the DC superhero in the future.
In an interview with radio DJ Zane Lowe during the Advertising Week New York event, the Academy Award-winning actor addressed rumours that he’s slated to be the next Batman.
When asked about the possible upcoming role, McConaughey seemed caught off guard.
“I am? First I’ve heard of it, but it happens this way sometimes!” he said in response to the casting rumours. When Lowe suggested that maybe the internet got it wrong, McConaughey chimed in with a chuckle, “Or maybe they’re right.”
The actor has also been rumoured to be taking on the role of Harvey Dent aka Two-Face, in the upcoming ‘The Batman’ trilogy.
‘The Batman’ follows Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in his second year of fighting crime in Gotham. After a string of murders, it becomes clear that the city is more corrupt than he could have ever imagined. Jeffrey Wright stars as Commissioner Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.
‘The Batman’ is set to release on March 4, 2022.