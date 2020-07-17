In the most ‘2020’ situation to take place, model Hailey Bieber has apologised after being called out by a restaurant hostess on video app TikTok for allegedly having a bad attitude.
User Julia Carolan, who says she used to work at a fancy Manhattan restaurant, posted a video rating her experience serving a number of Hollywood stars.
The Hadid sisters — Gigi and Bella — got a 10/10 for being “so nice” and “super friendly and polite with staff”.
But Bieber, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and wife of singer Justin Bieber, got a pretty bad score.
“This is gonna be controversial,” Carolan said in the video. “I met her a handful of times, and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her, but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry.”
While we might not know how true all the claims are — Carolan captioned her TikTok video saying “these are just my personal experiences, pls take with a grain of salt” — Bieber felt the need to comment on the post with an apology.
“Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude,” wrote the model. “That’s not ever my intention!”
Another A-lister who got a poor score was beauty mogul and billionaire Kylie Jenner. “She was fine but she tipped $20 on a $500 dinner bill,” Carolan alleged.