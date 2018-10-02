Ahead of the final season of HBO’s medieval fantasy series Game of Thrones, Joe Bauer, the visual effects supervisor of the show, says that Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) direwolf Ghost will make a comeback in the forthcoming season.

In an interview with the Huffington Post, Bauer said: “Oh, you’ll see him again. He has a fair amount of screen time in Season 8. He does show up... he’s very present and does some pretty cool things.”

Bauer also explained that the lack of direwolves in the last GoT season might have had something to do with the fact that regular wolves aren’t as magical to work with, along with budgetary concerns.

“The direwolves are tough because you don’t want to get them wrong, so we end up always shooting real wolves and doing a scaling trick with them, but the real wolves only behave in certain ways.”

On the show (but not in the books), only Ghost and Nymeria (Arya Stark’s wolf) are still alive from the original pack of direwolves, but Bauer made no mention of whether or not we will see Arya’s Nymeria again in the final season.