Just before the revelers celebrated the New Year in the US, they got a tease into the new Kardashian-Jenner content that is being released by Hulu later this year.
Simply called ‘The Kardashians’, a teaser to the upcoming series was dropped by the streaming giant on Friday evening, with a message on Twitter that read: “New year, new beginnings. See you soon @kardashianshulu #TheKardashians.”
The clip showed off the first family of reality TV who appeared to be readying for their big date with fans. “Happy New Year! We’ll see you soon,” family matriarch and momager Kris Jenner wrote as she reshared the clip on social media.
A premiere date for the forthcoming series was not included in the postings.
The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, along with Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall and Kylie, all previously starred in E!’s long-running hit reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, which premiered in 2007.
The popular show ended it run in September 2020, seemingly after Kourtney stated she wanted a timeout from the cameras to spend time with her family.
However, three months later, the famous family announced they had signed a multi-year deal to “create global content” that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the US and in multiple international territories on Star.
Details about the show’s content and format are also under wraps.